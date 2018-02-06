Nearly 400 skaters break world record for longest skating chain

Nearly 400 skaters braved frigid Canada temperatures Monday for a chance at making history.

They broke the world record for the longest skating chain.

The previous record was set by a group of 370 skaters in Japan.

While numbers still need to be verified by the Guinness World Records, more than 385 skaters took part in Winnipeg, and the chain had to travel at least 400 meters without breaking

Those who took part in the event -- dubbed Chain for Change -- were also encouraged to bring a donation for Cancer Care Manitoba.

They ended up raising more than $145,000.

