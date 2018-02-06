Moms, sisters, wives rank among most ‘difficult’ relationships - WNEM TV 5

Moms, sisters, wives rank among most ‘difficult’ relationships

Sometimes the people we love can be the ones who cause us the most stress.

A study published by the American Sociological Review, the majority of people said the most difficult people in their lives were either their mom, sister or wife.

Overall, about 15 percent of relationships in the survey were categorized as difficult. Friends were found to be the least difficult to deal with.      

Who is the person you have the most difficult relationship with? Is it a family member, significant other? Or someone you aren’t that close to?

