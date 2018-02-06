Remains found in 1978 finally identified as Michigan couple

The remains of a man and woman from Mid-Michigan have been identified nearly 40 years after their murder.

Michigan State Police said the human remains were found on June 17, 1978, but 12 miles apart in Missouri and Arkansas.

The remains have been positively identified as James Hendricks of Flint and his girlfriend, Kimberlin Mills of Millington.

Police believe Hendricks and Mills were murdered by the same suspect.

The couple were never reported missing from Michigan, according to investigators. Hendricks, a parole absconder, was thought to have fled the state with Mills, police said.

The first break in the cold case came in May 2017 when Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators re-ran samples from their case using new fingerprint matching technology.

The fingerprints matched Hendricks’ on file with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

When the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department notified Hendricks family, now living in Cadillac, they learned about Mills. Police contacted her family and a new missing persons case was opened.

Family reference DNA was collected from Mills’ brother in Maine and sent to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

A state medical examiner confirmed Mills’ identification with the remains in December 2017.

