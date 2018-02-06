Studies link low chlorine levels to Legionnaires' outbreak

There’s a major revelation in the Flint water crisis.

Two new studies are directly linking the city’s deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease to low chlorine levels in the water supply.

The outbreak happened in 2014 and 2015 after the city made its infamous switch to Flint River water.

At least a dozen people died during the outbreak, and dozens more were sickened.

The studies estimate about 80 percent of Legionnaires’ cases during that time can be attributed to the change in the water supply.

