Quiet today, snow late tonight... again

After a pretty nice Monday, snow moved in late in the evening and early overnight and while it wasn't much, we do have a fresh coating on area roads this morning, so be sure to take your time.

Tuesday will be fairly quiet with a similar day to yesterday, but yet another round of snow is on the way again for tonight. We break it down below!

Today & Tonight

As you get ready to head out the door today temperatures are chilly, but not quite as cold as yesterday morning. Many places are hovering in the upper single digits to low teens, with wind chills in the single numbers and on the positive side in most areas.

Expect a jump into the upper teens and low 20s again this afternoon under a partly sunny sky as we clear out some of our morning cloud cover. Wind should be fairly light out of the west to west northwesterly direction, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We should be dry through the daylight and the first half of the night before our next disturbance brings another round of snow during the overnight period.

While this round of snow is not expected to be overly heavy, some of it will be falling during the morning commute tomorrow, so that always brings extra attention. Accumulations of around 1-2" look possible from the Tri-Cities, Thumb and areas south, with lighter accumulations as you go north.

We have our snowfall map listed at the bottom of the article. Image may not be visible on mobile. Best viewed on desktop.

Overnight lows should settle a few degrees on either side of 10 tonight, with winds remaining light keeping our wind chills from falling too far for the Wednesday morning commute and bus stops.

