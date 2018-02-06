Quiet today. Snow returns tonight

After a pretty nice Monday, snow moved in late in the evening and through the early morning and while it wasn't much, it created slick spots out on the roads.

Tuesday will be a similar day to yesterday, with yet another round of snow on the way again for tonight. We break it down below!

Today & Tonight

Overnight lows tonight will fall closer to 10 degrees, give or take a few degrees on either side. The winds will be fairly light, so that will keep our wind chills from falling too far for the Wednesday morning commute and bus stops.

Outside of a stray flurry, we'll stay dry through the first half of the night before snow showers enter Mid-Michigan for the overnight into the early morning hours. Make sure to watch out for slick road conditions tomorrow morning with below average temperatures.

While this round of snow is not expected to be overly heavy, some of it will be falling during the morning commute tomorrow, so that always brings extra attention. Accumulations of around 1-2" look possible from the Tri-Cities, Thumb and areas south, with lighter accumulations as you go north.

We have our snowfall map listed at the bottom of the article. Image may not be visible on mobile. Best viewed on desktop.

Wednesday

To tag along with the messy morning commute, temperatures will be starting in the teens climbing near 20 degrees for the afternoon hours. We will experience mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon, then another batch of snow through the overnight period.

