Snowy deja vu

Our weather is turning into quite the broken record as February continues its constant reminder that Winter is still here.

Overnight

Snow crawls back into the picture by 4:00 AM, spreading northward across the region just in time for the morning commute. Like Monday night's snow, it will be very powdery and will have no trouble quickly covering the roads back up. You may want to set the alarm a few minutes earlier before going to be tonight.

>> First Warn 5 Interactive Radar <<

Low temperatures will settle into the low teens around midnight, then return to the middle teens by daybreak.

Wednesday

Snowy roads and poor visibility will make for a less-than-pleasant trip to work on Wednesday morning. Steady light snow will continue through most of the morning, coming to a quick end between 10:00 AM and Noon. Scattered snow showers will be left behind into the afternoon with clouds proving sluggish to break up.

General accumulations of 1"-2" are expected by the time the steady snow comes to an end, with lighter totals under 1" expected north of Saginaw Bay. See the included map for a more detailed look at what to expect in your area!

Even with the steady snow ending by midday, roads are likely to remain messy through the evening commute thanks to the lingering snow showers. High temperatures will linger below average in the low 20s, with light winds pushing the real feel into the teens.

Snow will remain a common fixture in our weather beyond Wednesday. Take a look at the latest First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.