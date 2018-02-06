GoFundMe for father who lunged at Larry Nassar suspended

An online fundraiser for the man who lunged after Larry Nassar has been suspended.

This GoFundMe page raised more than $31,000 for Randall Margraves. He went after the disgraced sports doctor during sentencing Friday in Eaton County.

Margraves said he was a "distraught father" and cursed at Nassar, but Judge Janice Cunningham told him that was not allowed in court.

He then asked the judge for personal time alone with the "demon."

"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing, to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he asked. "Would you give me one minute?"

The judge declined, saying, "That's not how our legal system works."

"Well, I'm going to have to," Margraves responded, and he launched into a sprint toward Nassar.

Security rushed to stop him and grabbed him from behind before he was able to reach Nassar.

"I want that son of a b****!" the man yelled as he was being detained. "Give me one minute with that bastard."

He added, "What if this happened to you guys?"

The incident sparked harsh words from Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis in court.

"You cannot behave like that," she said. "No one can behave like this. I want to make sure it's crystal clear."

As he was ushered out of the room, Margraves responded: "You haven't lived through it, lady."

Margraves has three daughters who were sexually assaulted by Nassar.

The fundraiser was not authorized by Margraves.

The organizer said anyone who donated will receive refunds.

