New state law would allow students to use sunscreen at school

LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

A new state law may ease up on sunscreen for students.

Right now, many districts require a doctor's note for students to apply sunscreen. 

However, under legislation in the House, students would only need the permission of their parents or legal guardian. 

The legislature would lift any liability concerns associated with the use of sunscreen. 

