Michigan restaurant sells shoe box lunches for Black History Month

A Michigan couple with 13 sons is expecting a 14th child in April but waiting until birth to learn the sex. Jay and Kateri Schwandt say adding another child to their large family won't be too big of a logistic change or financial burden, WOOD-TV reported.More >
A Michigan couple with 13 sons is expecting a 14th child in April but waiting until birth to learn the sex. Jay and Kateri Schwandt say adding another child to their large family won't be too big of a logistic change or financial burden, WOOD-TV reported.More >
Authorities say two ice fisherman have died after they fell through ice on the Saginaw Bay.More >
Authorities say two ice fisherman have died after they fell through ice on the Saginaw Bay.More >
Consumers Energy customers all across Mid-Michigan are suffering from sticker shock after the latest round of energy bills arrived in their mailboxes.More >
Consumers Energy customers all across Mid-Michigan are suffering from sticker shock after the latest round of energy bills arrived in their mailboxes.More >
A University of Michigan pediatrician is under investigation, accused of being a sexual predator.More >
A University of Michigan pediatrician is under investigation, accused of being a sexual predator.More >
The winning ticket was bought at the Kroger store located at 6470 Dixie Highway in Bridgeport.More >
The winning ticket was bought at the Kroger store located at 6470 Dixie Highway in Bridgeport.More >
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >
Investigators say a vacation home reported stolen by a Houston couple might have been repossessed and they're likely victims of alleged financial issues of the prior owner.More >
Investigators say a vacation home reported stolen by a Houston couple might have been repossessed and they're likely victims of alleged financial issues of the prior owner.More >
The remains of a man and woman from Mid-Michigan have been identified nearly 40 years after their murder.More >
The remains of a man and woman from Mid-Michigan have been identified nearly 40 years after their murder.More >
Earlier this year TV5 received complaint after complaint from residents in one Mid-Michigan community who said they were buried in and were not getting rescued by the plows. After the most recent storm, conditions seemed to have changed.More >
Earlier this year TV5 received complaint after complaint from residents in one Mid-Michigan community who said they were buried in and were not getting rescued by the plows. After the most recent storm, conditions seemed to have changed.More >
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >