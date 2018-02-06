Bavarian Inn Restaurant celebrates 130 years - WNEM TV 5

Bavarian Inn Restaurant celebrates 130 years

FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

The Bavarian Inn Restaurant is celebrating 130 years this month.

It was founded as the Union House Hotel in 1888 by German immigrant Theodore Fischer. It was later renamed Fischer's Hotel.

Dorothy Zehnder worked there since 1937 before buying it in 1950.

A spokesperson said special menus and events are being planned to celebrate the big anniversary.

