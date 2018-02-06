1 cited in crash that sent driver to hospital - WNEM TV 5

1 cited in crash that sent driver to hospital

SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

One woman was hurt after a two-vehicle accident in Sanilac County.

It happened at Ubly and Bay City-Forestville Roads on Feb. 2 at around 4:15 p.m.

Deputies report that 60-year-old Sue Messing from Ruth was driving south on Ubly Road when she tried to turn east onto Bay City-Forestville Road.

That’s when investigators said she was rear-ended by a Silverado being driven by 31-year-old Cory Kubacki from Ubly.

Messing was taken to the hospital for treatment. Kubacki was cited in the crash.

