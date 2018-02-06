Holly man in custody after allegedly setting wife on fire

A Mid-Michigan man is in jail after allegedly dousing his wife in gasoline and setting her on fire.

Chief Michael Story with the Village of Holly Police Department said his officers received a call just before 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 5 about reports of a domestic assault and fire at a trailer park in the 4000 block of Grand Hall Road.

When officers arrived they learned the victim, a 56-year-old Holly woman, dove out a window and ran to a neighbor's house after her husband allegedly drenched her in gasoline and lit her on fire.

The husband, a 55-year-old Holly man, was barricaded in the home when officers arrived, Story said.

"My officers did a very credible job. He was barricaded in the home and within five minutes of talking to him the guy opened the door,” Story said.

Police took the husband into custody. He's currently being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges and arraignment.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her leg, Story said.

Neither of their names have been released at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

