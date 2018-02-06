Saginaw animal shelter temporarily closes due to mechanical issu - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw animal shelter temporarily closes due to mechanical issues

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan animal shelter has temporarily closed its doors due to a mechanical issue.

Lisa Stoffel, director of the Saginaw County Animal Control Center, said an air handler that distributes outside air inside the building has failed.

The odor inside the facility is overpowering, Stoffel said.

The Gratiot Avenue shelter will be closed for at least the next few days until a replacement part arrives.

Stoffel said no animals are in danger, and they have heat.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.