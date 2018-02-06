Saginaw animal shelter temporarily closes due to mechanical issues

A Mid-Michigan animal shelter has temporarily closed its doors due to a mechanical issue.

Lisa Stoffel, director of the Saginaw County Animal Control Center, said an air handler that distributes outside air inside the building has failed.

The odor inside the facility is overpowering, Stoffel said.

The Gratiot Avenue shelter will be closed for at least the next few days until a replacement part arrives.

Stoffel said no animals are in danger, and they have heat.

