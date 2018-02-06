Health Alert: Bay County reporting Norovirus increase

The Bay County Health Department is warning of an increase in Norovirus cases.

The department said there has been a recent increase in gastroenteritis associated with Norovirus, and are urging people to practice hand washing to help stop the countrywide increase.

Norovirus is sometimes called the “stomach flu” and can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, and low-grade fever.

It can be spread through hand-to-mouth contact, direct person-to-person contact, or by contact with contaminated objects or surfaces.

It’s the same disease you may have heard infecting large numbers of passengers on cruise ships.

