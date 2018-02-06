Alzheimer's can't separate sweethearts of 64-years

Shirley and Kenny Christian have been sweethearts for 64 years.

“I didn’t care for him at all when I first met him, but he was persistent and I grew on him, or he grew on me I should say,” Shirley told TV5.

They lived a life filled with camping, fishing, and of course, their five beautiful children.

That all changed in 2006 when Shirley started to notice something was off. As doctors would soon tell them, Kenny had Alzheimer’s.

“You know me, don’t you sweetheart. Even though you can’t talk to me anymore, you know who I am, don’t you? Yup, you know who I am,” Shirley explained.

Four years ago Kenny moved into Samaritas Senior Living, separating them for the first time.

But Shirley said that doesn’t change their love, not one bit.

She still visits him almost every day.

“Before I leave I always give him a kiss and have prayer with him. I just know that he’ll be okay until I come back the next time,” Shirley told TV5.

When she goes back home there’s a bear she keeps on her bed from a Valentine’s Day passed.

“I always have to give it a kiss goodnight, and good morning. I guess that’s maybe kind of childish in a way, but it’s not for me.”

This Valentine’s Day might be spent a little differently.

Not filled with gifts or a fancy dinner, but instead spent with quality time.

Something Shirley said is what got them this far in the first place.

“He’s just the love of my life, that’s all there is to it. And he always will be. And I’ll be with him as long as I’m able to be.”

Shirley and Kenny have some words of wisdom for those young couples celebrating Valentine’s Day together next week.

They said their secret to 64-years together is communication, and never going to bed angry.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.