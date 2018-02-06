Bay County man charged with having child porn

A Bay County man has been arrested for child porn.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested Ronald Willig, 19, of Williams Township, after police said they learned that Willig uploaded child porn to the internet.

After investigators seized digital evidence from his home, Willig was charged with one count of possessing child sexually abusive material, one count of distributing child sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned on Feb. 2, 2018.

