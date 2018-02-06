Sharing child porn online can lead to serious consequences

Officers across the country are issuing a warning after the arrest of a man wanted for a child porn video that’s been shared around the world.

Reports show 44-year-old Germaine Moore turned himself into Alabama Police in the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 6.

He is also wanted in Detroit where prosecutors say he assaulted three girls.

Investigators say the video in question made it all the way to France.

Sharing the child porn videos, even out of outrage or concern, can lead to serious consequences.

“Theoretically they could all be charged with distributing child pornography,” said Sgt. Rick Jones with Michigan State Police.

Sgt. Jones wants you to know that sharing doesn’t equal caring in the eyes of the law.

A video containing child pornography has been circulating Facebook and other social media sites.

While many of the shares were from concerned people, Jones said it’s not helpful.

“Even if it’s out of concern. The more you share it, the more you are getting that child out there,” Jones said.

Germaine Moore, 44, and Jerrell Washington, 42, out of Alabama are both charged in this case.

The video shows a young girl performing sex acts on an adult.

It has been shared from Colorado to France.

Moore is also wanted in Detroit for the assault of three young girls.

Jones said when videos go viral like this, it’s harder for people to investigate.

“Well there are certain things we can do with missing or endangered children,” Jones said. “We can pull certain websites down. But the problem is once people start sharing it, then it starts to come from so many different places.”

Law enforcement said if you question if you should share something, then you probably shouldn’t.

Jones said if caught, child pornography comes with hefty punishments.

“They are all felonies. Anything like distributing manufacturing. There are severe penalties and it’s not looked on lightly by the counts,” Jones said.

The bottom line is if you see something online that you feel shouldn’t be there, you should do one thing.

“They should notify their local police department. They should not be forwarding it. Let us do the investigation,” Jones said.

No word yet when Moore may be transferred to Detroit to face charges.

