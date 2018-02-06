Vassar High School student accused of sex crimes

A local teen is facing multiple adult charges of sexual assault.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Prosecutor Mark Reene is handling the case against 15-year-old Quentin Smith, a former football and basketball player at Vassar High School.

Reene is charging Smith as an adult with first degree, third degree, and fourth-degree sex crimes involving multiple girls across multiple incidents.

“The next trial date is Feb. 27, that case involves at the present time criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and accosting a minor for immoral purpose,” Reene said.

We reached out to Vassar Public Schools to learn more about when school officials knew of the accusations and if Smith was still allowed to play sports after the district became aware.

The school sent out a statement saying in part:

All students that engage in inappropriate behavior are afforded due process rights and receive disciplinary sanctions if warranted. The Vassar administration followed all policies and procedures in regard to the students in question.

Prosecutor Reene said his concern is with the victims and said that he wants them to feel peace of mind when speaking out.

“We understand why there are multiple reasons, why people don’t want to necessarily come forward,” Reene said. “Obviously the more information we have, the more action that can be taken to address what’s occurred.”

TV5 also reached out to Smith’s lawyer who believes that youth and race are playing a rather big role here and even accuses Prosecutor Reene of tainting the jury pool.

