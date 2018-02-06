More than 1,400 customers have lost power in Hope Twp

Some Mid-Michigan customers are spending their Tuesday night in the dark.

About 1,476 Consumers Energy customers in Hope Township lost their power at 7:26 p.m. on Feb. 6

Consumers estimated that the power will be restored by 2 a.m. Feb. 7.

Consumers did not give a cause of the outage.

