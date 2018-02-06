More than 1,400 customers have lost power in Hope Twp - WNEM TV 5

More than 1,400 customers have lost power in Hope Twp

Posted: Updated:
MIDLAND COUNTY -

Some Mid-Michigan customers are spending their Tuesday night in the dark.

About 1,476 Consumers Energy customers in Hope Township lost their power at 7:26 p.m. on Feb. 6

Consumers estimated that the power will be restored by 2 a.m. Feb. 7.

Consumers did not give a cause of the outage.

To view the Consumers Energy outage map, click here.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.