TV5 Shovel Squad digs out elderly woman’s drive way

After this weekend’s winter blast and lingering snow showers, some families have been unable to get their driveways cleared.

So the TV5 Shovel Squad jumped into action.

“I could’ve never got it done with you,” said Melissa Washington.

Washington has had a tough time with medical issues. For her, shoveling snow is difficult if not impossible.

“My hands they’re messed up,” Washington said. “I had a stroke and then I got a pacemaker so I couldn’t have done it.”

Washington said a neighbor called TV5 on her behalf to get help clearing her driveway and Reder Landscaping based in Midland answered the call.

“I was just happy, joyous, and free,” Washington said.

As you can imagine the folks over at Reder Landscaping say they are glad they can help.

For Washington, she said this cleared driveway is a weight lifted off her shoulders and she’s grateful to everyone who helped her out.

“Thank you very much,” Washington said.

