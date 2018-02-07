Midland woman gets jail in cancer charity fraud

A local prosecutor is warning Mid-Michigan residents to know who they’re donating to.

Colleen Hanna, 38, of Midland was sentenced to jail Monday for an online scam involving a made-up cancer charity.

"You have to do a certain amount of due diligence if you care about where your dollars are going. But at the same time, there's a certain amount of trust with using the new sites that go along with it," said Geoffrey Rettig, Midland County Assistant Prosecutor.

Hanna is due to be released at the end of the month.

