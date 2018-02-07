Lawmakers push for laundry pod law amid social media challenge

The controversial Tide Pod Challenge has lawmakers in New York acting. Now, they’re pushing legislation that would, among other things, change the look of the pods.

During January of this year, there were at least 86 reported cases of teenagers purposely eating these Tide pods. Legislators said that this is because of their color and packaging.

"Bright colored detergent pods look like candy, they look like toys,” Aravella Simotas said.

"They might as well say bite me on them because that is what they offer,” Brad Holyman said.

The legislators said teenagers are not the only ones eating the tide pods. Adults with dementia and children are also at risk.

"When my daughter was a toddler I was doing my laundry. She was very attracted to the laundry pods I was using and she picked one up,” Simotas said.

In response to the growing number of those consuming detergent pods, the legislators are introducing bills that would require detergent pods to be all one color, non-see through packaging and warning labels on each pod.

"It's not a big deal for them to use uniform colors to make them look brown,” Simotas said.

"You don't need them to look like gummy bears in order for consumers to use them,” Holyman said.

Not all legislators are on board, though.

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec said he will not be buying brown laundry detergent and thinks the state should be focusing on other priorities.

"The key is you just shouldn't eat it. I mean any laundry detergent, whether it's brown, red, green, whatever the case might be...it's just ridiculous,” Brabenec said.

The group also wrote a letter to proctor and gamble, the manufacturer of Tide pods, to remove its products from stores.

They have not received a response yet.

