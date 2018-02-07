Illinois baby, mom, grandmother share birthday

Delivery day is pretty emotional to begin with, but an Illinois family is celebrating a unique first.

A mom gave birth Tuesday to her son on her very own birthday. What’s more? It’s her mother’s birthday, too.

The birthday trio caused quite the stir at Amita Health in Bolingbrook.

“I’m like, there’s no way he’s going to be born on my birthday,” Kyrsten Moreno said.

Little Aiden’s birthday is also the birthday of his grandmother, Nadine Hugmeyer.

Kyrsten said she basically stole her mom’s birthday thunder when she was a kid, so having a son on that same day is “payback.”

“I don’t think it was a coincidence. I think it was meant to be,” Hugmeyer said.

The odds of this happening are 1 in 48 million.

