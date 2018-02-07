Break from the snow for now, more coming our way

Another round of snow passed through Mid-Michigan for the Wednesday morning commute giving most areas an inch or two and making the roads pretty slick. The good news is the bulk of the snow has exited our region and it looks to stay dry until our next system bring another chance of snow going into Friday.

Get your full detailed forecast for the rest of the week below!

Today & Tonight

Temperatures will once again be on the chilly side with highs only reaching into the 20s for this afternoon. Thankfully, the winds will be fairly light if not completely calm. Due to this, we're not expecting wind chills to be too dramatic for today. But regardless of the wind chill, still bundle up heading out!

As the bulk of the snow we experienced this morning has exited our region, it has allowed some clearing in the clouds and allowing some sunshine to peek through. Skies look to stay partly to mostly cloudy throughout the rest of the day. There still is the chance to see a few scattered flurries as well.

Later on this evening, any lingering scattered snow will end completely in all areas. Skies will actually have a chance to clear out a bit overnight, which should allow overnight lows to fall into the single digits by the Thursday morning commute.

With temperatures that cold, it won't take much to bring wind chills down, so it's not unreasonable to assume some places may fall below zero as you head out the door tomorrow.

Thursday

We will be seeing a break in the action between snow system as skies look to stay partly to mostly cloudy for the majority of the day as well as staying dry. A few flurries are still possible but no major accumulations or major impacts on the roads look to be expected. Looking much better than this morning commute.

Temperatures will still continue to stay cold with high staying in the 20s. Winds look to be picking up as well anywhere out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. This will make wind chill feel like teens and single digits and even some areas close to 0. Have the layers ready to go when venturing outside!

Our next snow maker looks to enter Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday. We look to see another round of good, accumulating snow. The exact snow totals are still in the works but as of right now, heavier amounts look to be setting up in places like Flint, Lapeer, Owosso, and points south. Lighter amounts heading up towards the Tri-Cities and points north.

Stay with us as always, we will continue to update the forecast and track this storm as it moves closer to Mid-Michigan.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!



