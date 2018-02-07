Snow most widespread this morning, tapers off before lunchtime

After a fairly pleasant Tuesday in Mid-Michigan, snow has returned for the Wednesday morning commute. While it won't be a ton of snow as far as accumulations go, the timing isn't ideal as we get ready to start another day.

Take it easy for the morning commute, but widespread snow should be a purely a morning threat.

Today & Tonight

Snow will be most steady and "heavier" as you go south this morning, with Winter Weather Advisories in place south of I-69 toward Lansing and the Detroit area. Those advisories run through 12 PM today.

Temperatures are hovering in the teens as you get ready to head out today, and thankfully the winds are fairly light if not completely calm. Due to this, we're not expecting wind chills to be too dramatic this morning. Expect highs to jump into the 20s this afternoon.

Snow is most widespread this morning, moving out by the lunch hour today. While chances aren't zero this afternoon, expect any lingering snow to be of the scattered variety.

Accumulations of 1-2" will be possible along I-69 this morning where snow coming down a bit stronger, with totals getting lighter as you go north. Expect totals around an inch so in the Tri-Cities and northern Thumb, with 1" or less as you go north of the Tri-Cities region.

Later on this evening, any lingering scattered snow will end completely in all areas. Skies will actually have a chance to clear out a bit overnight, which should allow overnight lows to fall into the single number by the Thursday morning commute.

With temperatures that cold, it won't take much to bring wind chills down, so it's not unreasonable to assume some places may fall below zero as you head out the door tomorrow.



