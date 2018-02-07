Snow takes a break, cold doesn't

Snow's taking a brief break, or is it really just taking a deep breath before unloading on us?

Overnight

Can you believe it? A night where we DON'T need to worry about an accumulating snow making a mess of overnight and morning travel! Partly cloudy skies will have the run of things, with an isolated flurry or two possible.

Where the snow has taken a break, the cold continues its assault. Overnight low temperatures will tumble in the single-digits thanks to the scattered clearing, lighter winds, and fresh snow on the ground. Even with little in the way of wind, we're at temperatures where a little bit goes a long way. Wind chills will dip below zero at times overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Thursday & Friday

We will be having a break in the action for Thursday afternoon as skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy, as well as staying dry. A few flurries are still possible but no major accumulations or major impacts on the roads look to be expected. Looking much better than for the morning commute.

Temperatures will still continue to stay cold with highs staying in the lower 20s. Winds look to be picking up as well anywhere out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. This will make wind chill values feel like the teens and single digits, if not dropping below zero. Layer up as your heading outside!

Our next snow maker looks to enter Mid-Michigan Thursday night into Friday. We'll have a round of light to moderate accumulating snow, with higher totals near I-69. Heavier amounts will be setting up in places like Flint, Lapeer, Owosso with accumulations now looking light 3-5". Lighter amounts heading up towards the Tri-Cities and points north, generally 1-3".

Stay with us as we fine tune this forecast and we will continue to keep you updated on this systems track.

