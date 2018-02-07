GRAPHIC: Michigan dog found with hook, chain through neck

A Michigan dog has a long road to recovery after he was found with a hook and chain through his neck.

“The worst pain imaginable has been done to the sweetest dog,” the Detroit Dog Rescue wrote on Facebook.

The non-profit organization said the dog, named Courage, was found with a carabiner hook and chain stuck through his neck. The hook was dragging a 15-pound tow chain.

“Yes, the kind of chain used to tow cars and trucks,” the shelter said. “This is something you only see in horror films. The pain is unimaginable.”

The rescue said Courage also tested positive for heartworm – parasites attacking his heart. He made his through his first surgery and wound care, but has a long road to recovery.

After posting Courage’s story on their Facebook page, they received a special surprise.

“CathyBissell of the Bissell Pet Foundation has stepped up to cover all of Courage’s medical care. Any donations previously received will be contributed to a legal fund to help find and prosecute whoever may have done this to our Courage,” the rescue wrote on Facebook.

The Detroit News reports animal control officers found Courage Monday afternoon. They’re investigating who left the dog to fend for himself.

