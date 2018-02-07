Snyder budget: Big boost for most schools, more road repairs

Gov. Rick Snyder is seeking to boost base funding for most of Michigan's public schools by the largest dollar amount in more than 15 years.

Snyder on Wednesday will ask lawmakers for a $240 per-pupil increase for school districts that get the minimum grant -- a 3.1 percent boost for more than 75 percent of traditional schools and all charters. Higher-funded schools would get $120 more, a 1.4 percent increase.

Snyder also is proposing to shift $325 million in general funds to road repairs, more than double what's called for under law.

It's the Republican governor's eighth and final budget presentation to the GOP-led Legislature, where a push for tax cuts could conflict with Snyder's spending priorities.

His administration previously announced plans to close a Muskegon-area prison to save money.

