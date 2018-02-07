Morning Moment: Ganja yoga takes downward dog to new highs

In a studio in San Francisco, yogis are mixing their passion for downward dog with marijuana.

It's called ganja yoga.

New students are flocking to Dee Dussault's classes now that recreational marijuana is legal in California.

"People have the luxury of arriving whenever they want in the first half an hour in what we call the Stoner's Social,” Dussault said.

Dussault believes the combination of mindfulness and marijuana can improve her student’s health.

"There are anti-inflammatory benefits to cannabis and specifically CBD products can have amazing pain relieving benefits and anti-anxiety, anti-depression benefits,” Dussault said.

The class opens with students sampling cannabis products.

"We hang out, we talk, we break the ice,” said student Ezra Malmuth.

Then an hour of yoga begins with breaks for a quick puff.

While critics question the health benefits of using marijuana, Tiffany Marquez said it relieves her migraines and puts her body at ease.

“It helps to loosen your muscles and it helps lower your inhibitions so you're more likely to try a different move that maybe before you might have been apprehensive of,” Marquez said.

Students may feel a little loopy after class, so Dussault has them stick around.

Dussault is expanding her classes in more cities to help others take their yoga practice to new highs.

