#WantedWednesday: Police searching for James Zablocki

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Midland Police Department Source: Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need the public’s help finding a wanted man.

Midland Police Department said James Lee Zablocki, 53, is wanted for two criminal bench warrants for contempt of court on original charges of resisting a police officer and malicious computer use.

Zablocki is described as 6’ tall and approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midland Police Department at 839-4713.

