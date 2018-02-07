Nearly 400 jobs cut after service company loses GM contract

A mass layoff will impact nearly 400 workers in Michigan.

In a letter dated Jan. 31 and sent to Michigan’s Workforce Development Agency, food services company Compass Group announced 396 workers will lose their jobs due to an account closure with General Motors.

Workers at locations in Warren, Belleville, Romulus, Ypsilanti, Waterford, Pontiac, Lake Orion, Swartz Creek, Grand Blanc, Burton and Lansing will be impacted.

“Based on the information available at this time, we believe this action will be permanent. Compass Group will cease operations at the location(s) noted above effective April 1, 2018,” the company said in the letter.

The job titles listed in the layoffs include:

Housekeeper: 29

Integrations Hourly: 10

Janitor: 357

The company said employees do not have bumping rights available, and there are no transfers or reassignments to other positions.

