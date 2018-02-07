Scared feline rescued by local fire department - WNEM TV 5

Scared feline rescued by local fire department

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Courtesy: Saginaw Township Fire Department Courtesy: Saginaw Township Fire Department
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A scared feline had to be rescued by the fire department after barking up the wrong tree. 

The Saginaw Township Fire Department said the cat, named Tracee, escaped from her carrier in the parking lot of a local vet and scrambled up the tree.

Firefighter Joel Bolzman from Station 3 rescued Tracee and passed her along to the staff of the veterinary clinic to have it checked out.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.