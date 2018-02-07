Scared feline rescued by local fire department

A scared feline had to be rescued by the fire department after barking up the wrong tree.

The Saginaw Township Fire Department said the cat, named Tracee, escaped from her carrier in the parking lot of a local vet and scrambled up the tree.

Firefighter Joel Bolzman from Station 3 rescued Tracee and passed her along to the staff of the veterinary clinic to have it checked out.

