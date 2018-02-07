Video shows man who stole woman's purse, left her severely beaten

>>Authorities need the public's help identifying a robbery suspect who left a woman severely beaten.

It happened about 9:42 a.m. on Feb. 6 at 100 S. Jefferson Suite 401.

Investigators said a 65-year-old woman who works inside the building was robbed of her purse and severely beaten.

She was taken to Covenant by ambulance and later airlifted to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said the victim was able to speak with detectives and give a brief statement.

She described the suspect as a man around 30-years-old. She said she was attacked from behind.

Police later found her purse in a nearby dumpster, Gerow said.

Surveillance footage from nearby businesses show a male suspect exiting the elevator and walking into suite 401.

Less than five minutes later, the man leaves the suite and enters the elevator carrying the woman’s purse.

The suspect was wearing a tan Carhart jacket in the video, which was also found inside the same dumpster as the victim’s purse, Gerow said.

The jacket also had blood on it, according to police.

Another surveillance video shows the suspect enter St. Mary’s Hospital after the assault. He was not wearing the same jacket.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call D/Sgt. Matthew Gerow at (989) 759-1251 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-422-JAIL.

