Michigan man saves mother, dog from freezing pond

A former Marine has saved his mother and dog after they fell into the icy pond behind their Michigan home.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that Matt Duckham's family dog, Patches, ran off toward the pond in Columbia Township and fell through the ice Tuesday. Duckham's mother went onto the ice to try and save the treading pup, but she also fell through.

Duckham followed, but the ice also broke underneath him. Using a tactic he learned from the Marines, he slashed at the ice with his forearms until he reached ice that was strong enough to support his weight. He then pulled the dog and his mother out of the icy water.

All three were safely out of the ice by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.