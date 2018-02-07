Michigan child dies from flu, first pediatric death of '17-'18 season

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed the first Michigan child to die of the flu in the 2017-2018 flu season.

Few details are being released, except that the child is from the Upper Peninsula.

Nationally there have been more than 50 influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported during the 2017-2018 flu season.

The flu season has increased across the country over the past few weeks, with some of the highest hospitalization rates ever recorded, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MDHHS strongly recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a seasonal flu vaccine.

“It is not too late to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive for MDHHS. “The vaccine is your best defense against the flu and will help reduce the severity of symptoms if you catch the flu despite being vaccinated. And remember, if you or your child is sick, stay home to help protect others.”

More than three-quarters of the positive influenza specimens confirmed by MDHHS this flu season have been an H3N2 virus.

This virus can cause severe flu infections in children, as well as in young- and middle-aged adults.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.