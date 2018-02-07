Man accused of taking prescription pills from patients

A Huron County man has been arraigned, accused of taking prescription medication from patients he was caring for.

The Huron County Sheriff reports that Gerald A. Guster, 57, from Kinde, turned himself in, and was arraigned on a two-count felony warrant following a lengthy investigation.

Investigators said Guster was arraigned on embezzlement and possession charges which were related to him taking, for his own use, hydrocodone from patients he was caring for at the Huron Medical Care Facility.

He posted bond and was released.

