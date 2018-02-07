Man killed after losing control of truck in Saginaw County

A St. Charles man has died after losing control of his pickup truck.

It happened at around 1:05 p.m. on McKeighan Road, near Baldwin Road, in Saginaw County’s Chesaning Township.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office reports that the 57-year-old man’s truck went off the road, into a ditch and rolled over.

Crews removed him from his vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

