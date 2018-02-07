Suspect in thefts from multiple counties arrested after traffic stop

A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested, accused in a string of breaking and enterings that spanned three counties.

Since the fall of 2017, various tools, electronics, and other items were taken from Tuscola, Huron and Sanilac Counties.

On Jan. 9, 2018, A Sanilac County officer saw a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen around several of the break-ins. When it ran a stop sign, Sgt. Shelly Park pulled the driver over.

That’s when officials discovered that Gonzalo Medellin III, 38, of Bad Axe, not only had an illegal quantity of marijuana but also was in violation of several traffic laws.

Further investigation turned up stolen items connected to the thefts, according to investigations.

He was arrested, and over the next few weeks, officials searched locations in Bad Axe, Mayville and Vassar, turning up evidence in the breaking and enterings.

Medellin was charged and arraigned on multiple counts of felony home invasion, felony larceny in a building, felony larceny of firearms, as well as possession of a controlled substance and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Sanilac County Sheriff Biniecki stated, “The solving of this case was due to solid police work by all my Deputies involved in the case, as well as neighboring agencies but I feel it should be noted that Sgt. Park’s initiative and focus was key in bringing this suspect to justice”

