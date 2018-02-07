WANTED: Men may be in Bay City, reward offered for arrest - WNEM TV 5

WANTED: Men may be in Bay City, reward offered for arrest

Andrew Walker (Source: Crime Stoppers) Andrew Walker (Source: Crime Stoppers)
Marcus Joyner (Source: Crime Stoppers) Marcus Joyner (Source: Crime Stoppers)
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

They may be dangerous, and there is a cash reward offered for information leading to their arrest.

Bay County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help tracking down two men, believed to be on Bay City’s east side near the Salvation Army.

Andrew Tyrone Walker, 45, is 6’4” and weighs about 240 pounds. He’s a parole absconder on original charges of drugs and bank robbery.

Marcus Antonio Joyner, 24, is 5’9” and weighs about 145 pounds. He’s wanted a parole violation of absconding and assault with an original drug charge.

Information leading to an arrest could land you a cash reward up to $1,000, but please don’t try to apprehend them yourselves.

Call 1-800-422-JAIL.

