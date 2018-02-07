BREAKING: Boil filtered water advisory issued for 2 Flint buildings

A precautionary boil filtered water advisory has been issued for two buildings in downtown Flint.

This after a water main break happened in the area of Second Street between Saginaw and Harrison Streets.

Flint utility customers that are impacted include the Ferris Wheel Building and the Dryden Building on Saginaw Street.

The city will provide an update when customers in the affected are no longer advised to boil their filtered water prior to use.

