You aren't imagining it. Mid-Michigan seeing dramatic temperature changes

We have seen record high and low temperatures in the same roller coaster week here in Mid-Michigan.

It’s a coin toss lately whether you’ll need to layer up, or leave the heavy jacket behind.

Troy Rosencrants teaches meteorology at the University of Michigan-Flint.

He said the temperature up-and-downs are alarming.

“It isn’t weird to have a day that is 50 degrees. But to have multiple days where then all of a sudden the snow is gone, it’s definitely different from what we have seen previously. Especially with the past few winters,” Rosencrants explained.

When Rosencrants looked more into some of the yo-yo temperatures, he saw lows and highs going about 10 degrees past their usual markers.

So far in Flint we have had a high of 56 degrees, and a low of negative 18, just in the span of a few weeks.

Rosencrants said it could be caused by various environmental factors like the jet stream, melting arctic snow, and La Nina.

“For La Nina to be occurring right now, which it is, which means there is colder than average sea surface temperatures near the equator and the Pacific Ocean. Which affects our weather just based on that cools the atmosphere in that region which then gets into the upper atmosphere and then affects our weather in North America.”

According to historical weather data, we haven’t seen weather this erratic in nearly 40 years.

The last time we had similar weather with months of ups and downs was in 1975.

And Rosencrants said there’s a strong possibility the dramatic temperatures will continue.

“Right now it’s looking that we’ll stay below average in the short term. But it’s possible we could go above average before the end of the month.”

