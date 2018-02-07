MI lawmakers considering expanding bottle deposit to water, juice

After 42 years the State of Michigan is cracking open its bottle deposit law.

Lawmakers have introduced a bill expanding the law to include all drinks packaged in metal, plastic or glass, except for milk.

That means water and juice bottles would now receive that 10 cent deposit.

“It’s a great idea because I don’t drink pop personally, so I don’t get that benefit, but it’s a great idea,” said Essexville resident Amanda Neumann.

And it’s not just the money that has some people excited. It’s the impact on the environment.

“I was very little when Michigan put that 10 cent deposit on, and I’ll tell you what, even at that age, I noticed that the number of pop and beer cans and everything on the side of the street just dried up almost instantly,” Bay City resident Bob Younce told TV5.

But for some business owners, this new bill may cause more harm than good.

Walt Dominowski owns Cass Avenue Party Store in Bay City. “On the holidays I get overwhelmed with the empties. And it takes up a lot of back room. So, I am not happy with this bill? Not at all.”

He says unless some serious changes are made, this bill should never make it to the governor’s desk.

“They should look into it further before they decide to pass a bill, and see what effect it’s going to have on the retailers.”

But Bay City resident Bob Younce disagrees. As a business owner himself, he thinks that this could be a step in the right direction for Michigan’s deposit law.

“If they can roll it out in a way that doesn’t hurt either the consumers or the businesses, and I’m sure there’s a good way to do that, that’s what they are there in Lansing for.”

