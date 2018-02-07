Delta College updates sexual assault policies

Jean Goodnow, President of Delta College, says sexual assault has no place on campus.

In fact, TV5 has learned the Board of Trustees tweaked the language to the school’s sexual misconduct procedures on Tuesday.

“We’ve been working on the Title IX revisions and policies for several years,” Goodnow said.

She said Delta has worked aggressively to prevent sexual assault; and said administrators wanted to take a closer look at the policies in place in light of what happened at Michigan State University.

MSU is facing criticism for its handling of cases against disgraced doctor Larry Nassar.

“Our Board of Trustees was very interested in having this presentation about where is Delta College at right now in view of the things that are going on in our state at Michigan State.”

Goodnow told us students and staff at Delta are trained on how to report sexual assault, as well as how to handle reports of sexual assault.

She said all Delta staff are mandated reporters. They must report any instance of sexual assault right away.

“Delta College was really ahead of this particular issue many, many years ago.”

Students TV5 talked to said they are glad to know the institution is taking a firm stance against sexual assault.

And feeling comfortable on campus is something Goodnow wants every student to have now, and in the future.

“Delta is always interested in having a very safe learning environment for all of our students.”

