Moves to protect yourself if you're attacked

The unprovoked beating and robbery of a 65-year-old woman in a downtown Saginaw office building is scary.

If an attack can happen anywhere, do you know how to protect yourself?

While you probably can’t do a jumping roundhouse kick like a black belt, 7th degree black belt Gary Hausbeck has some tips that might help.

“You have to have moves in the toolbox that are easy, require less motor skill but are easy to remember,” Said Hausbeck with Seung-Ni Martial Arts.

The first tip is staying aware of your surroundings.

The second, run, if you can.

“And if you ran and somebody caught you, you’ve got one option left.”

“If you do have to fight an easy move anyone can do is to go for the eyes.

“Just a quick jab to the eyes, boom. You hit somebody in the eyes. They go like this and you can run away.”

Another good place is to aim for the throat.

“A quick jab to the throat will do the job.”

Or the attacker’s temple.

“Use the open palm of your hand. You hit anybody on this side of the head. You’re going to hurt someone badly.”

Or Hausbeck suggest the groin.

“You’re gonna do some damage. And they’re not gonna be able to defend themselves immediately.”

When it comes to weapons Gary said a lot of times an attack happens before you can get to your gun or pepper spray.

“The best thing you have is your mind and your body.”

And now you’ve got a few moves that might help you feel safer.