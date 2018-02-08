Lions introduce Matt Patricia

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have introduced Matt Patricia as their coach.

Patricia, with his previously bushy beard trimmed considerably, had his first news conference Wednesday on the team's indoor practice field.

The 43-year-old Patricia helped New England win three Super Bowls over 14 years. He was the Patriots' defensive coordinator the past six seasons. Patricia and Lions general manager Bob Quinn worked together for a dozen years in New England.

Detroit has been searching for decades to find a coach who can help the franchise have success in the playoffs and at least appear in the Super Bowl for the first time.

Since winning the 1957 NFL title, Detroit's only postseason victory was more than a quarter-century ago.

Copyright Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved.