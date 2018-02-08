Snow returns to carry us into the weekend

We've seen a few rounds of snow so far this week and while many are hoping for a break, it doesn't appear we're going to be getting one anytime soon. In fact, our next round of snow rolls in overnight, and is expected to be the biggest one of the week.

Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee from late Thursday night through Friday.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Overnight

Clouds are crowding back in across Mid-Michigan, complete with a few early arrivals of snow showers. These will serve as appetizers to the main course rolling in between 3:00 and 5:00 AM. Steady light snow will spread in from the southwest, overtaking the entire region by the time daybreak rolls around.

Thanks to temperatures in the teens and single-digits, the snow will take on a light, powdery quality once again. It will have no problems covering up the roads, and will be pushed around easily by even light winds. Thanks to those same winds, we can expect wind chills to dip further into the single-digits or below zero at times.

Friday

Snow will continue to move in from the southwest and expand northeast on Friday morning, making a mess of the morning commute. Don't expect afternoon or evening travel to see much improvement either, as steady snow will continue for most of the region through roughly 5:00 - 8:00 PM.

Similar to the previous few bouts of snow, intensity and accumulations here in Mid-Michigan will be heaviest along the I-69 corridor. 4"-7" is expected by Friday evening for locations like Flint, Grand Blanc, Lapeer, and Owosso just to name a few. The Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, Caro, and Bad Axe will come in with 2"-4", with amounts of 2" or less north of the Bay. Take a look at the included map for a full breakdown of the snowfall forecast.

Thankfully, winds tomorrow will be on the lighter side, at 5-10 mph out of the east-southeast. With the powdery quality of the snow, previously-cleared roads may quickly become snow-covered again, and there may be some isolated pockets of poor visibility. Expect high temperatures to ease into the lower 20s.

Snow will wind down on Friday evening, ending later the farther south and east you are. Low temperatures will be chilly in the low teens, making for potential messy travel in the evening hours as well. Please use extra caution while traveling!



