Winter Storm Watches issued for I-69 corridor

We've seen a few rounds of snow so far this week and while many are hoping for a break, it doesn't appear we're going to be getting one anytime soon. In fact, our next round of snow on Friday is expected to be the biggest one of them all.

Early this morning, the National Weather Service issued new Winter Storm Watches for parts of Mid-Michigan and it's possible we may have more areas added to at least the advisory level for tomorrow's snow.

Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Watch: in effect for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee from late Thursday night through Friday.

Today & Tonight

Our weather for Thursday should remain fairly quiet. Snow chances today aren't quite zero, but should only amount to a few flurries or isolated light snow showers. No significant accumulation is expected, but as always, if you see snow starting to stick to the roads, take it easy.

Temperatures were saved by just enough cloud cover overnight where out-the-door temperatures are in the single digits and low teens. However, we have just enough wind to take wind chills down into the single numbers with a few areas dropping below zero.

Expect temperatures to be roughly the same territory this afternoon as we've been the last few days, in the teens and low 20s, with wind chills in the single numbers all day long.

A few flurries or isolated snow showers will be possible, but significant accumulation is not expected. Expect most of the evening and early overnight to be dry before snow moves back into the picture tomorrow morning. Plan for some extra travel time for the Friday commute, especially the farther south you are.

Friday

The snow that moves in Friday will be another long duration type snow event, lasting from Friday morning through Friday evening from the Tri-Cities, Thumb and areas down toward I-69. The northern extent of the snow is still in question, so the period may not be quite as long north of the Tri-Cities.

Snow will move in from the southwest and expand northeast, impacting the early morning commute, especially the farther south and west you are. We'll likely have some additional advisories or possibly warnings issued which will help pinpoint even further where the most difficult travel conditions will be.

Snowfall accumulations from the entire system will be heaviest as you go south toward I-96 and down to I-94, so plan for difficult travel if your headed south tomorrow.

The heaviest snow in Mid-Michigan appears to be will be roughly from southern Gratiot to Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties. It's here where 4-7" of snow will be possible through the duration of the event. Amounts will get lighter north of those counties, around 2-5" up to the Tri-Cities and Thumb, with lesser amounts north of there.

Thankfully tomorrow, winds won't be overly strong. They'll generally be around 5 to 10 miles out of the east southeast. Expect highs around the low 20s.

Snow will wind down on Friday evening, ending last the farther south and east you are. Lows will be cold in the teens, so be sure to take it easy if traveling late at night as well.



