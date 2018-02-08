Winter Weather Advisories Issued for I-69 Corridor

We've seen a few rounds of snow so far this week and while many are hoping for a break, it doesn't appear we're going to be getting one anytime soon. In fact, our next decent round of snow for Friday is expected to be the biggest one of the week.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Mid-Michigan and for more to be added is not out of the question.

Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee from late Thursday night through Friday.

Tonight

Temperatures this evening will hold steady in the upper teens until some breaks in the clouds allow them to drop towards the 10 degree mark. Diminishing winds will keep our wind chill values in the single digits through the overnight.

Isolated flurries and light snow showers are possible in the forecast this evening, but no accumulation is expected until after midnight into the early morning hours of Friday when our snow system moves into the region.

Friday

The snow that moves in Friday will be another long duration type snow event, lasting from early Friday morning through Friday evening. Coverage will be expected especially from the Tri-Cities, Thumb and areas down toward I-69. The northern extent of the snow will not be quite as heavy, and the duration of the event will not last as long north of the Tri-Cities.

Snow will move in from the southwest and expand northeast, impacting the early morning commute, especially the farther south and west you are. We'll likely have some additional advisories or possibly warnings issued which will help pinpoint even further where the most difficult travel conditions will be.

Snowfall accumulations from the entire system will be heaviest as you go south toward I-96 and down to I-94, so plan for difficult travel if you're headed south tomorrow.

The heaviest snow in Mid-Michigan appears to be will be roughly from southern Gratiot to Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties. It's here where 4-7" of snow will be possible through the duration of the event. Amounts will get lighter north of those counties, around 2-5" up to the Tri-Cities and Thumb, with lesser amounts north of there.

Our snowfall outlook is listed below. The image may not be visible on mobile and is best viewed on desktop. Remember, this map is subject to some adjustment, so be sure to check back often for the latest information.

Thankfully, winds tomorrow will be on the lighter side, at 5-10mph out of the east-southeast. Expect high temperatures to ease into the lower 20s.

Snow will wind down on Friday evening, ending later the farther south and east you are. Low temperatures will be chilly in the low teens, making for potential messy travel in the evening hours as well. Please use extra caution while traveling!



