Delta to issue travel waivers for Michigan flights due to snow storm

The weather may not always cooperate this time of year, but we have good news if you're flying with at least one airline this weekend.

Delta Airline is offering waivers to Great Lakes flyers because of snow that may affect Friday travel plans.

Those waivers allow people to re-book their flights if needed, which is good, because a winter storm is moving in Thursday night.

